Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10 results to be declared soon

This year, more than 16 lakh students appeared for the SSC Exams. On 8 June, the Board had declared the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results and this year, 94.22 percent students have cleared the exam in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2022 soon. After the SSC Result 2022 is announced, students can check their scores by visiting the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier informed that the Maharashtra SSC Results would be announced by 20 June. But according to the latest update, the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 is expected to be declared early than the said date i.e., 15 June. So far, an official confirmation from authorities is still awaited on the date and time of the Maharashtra SSC result 2022.

To check their results, students need to use their roll number and mothers' name on the given section. Once the results are declared, students can follow these simple steps to check their scorecard:

Steps how to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the SSC result links.

Step 3: To access the result, candidates need to enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download the result; also keep a printout of the same for future references.

Apart from the official website, the Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2022 can also be checked on these websites too:

mkcl.org

org

mahresults.org.in

Reports suggest that as far as the SSC 10th Result time is concerned, it will release at 11 am via a press conference. Following which, a link on various official websites will be released at 1 pm.

