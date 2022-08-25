The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has declared the result of the MAH-M ARCH and MAH-M.HMCT CET exams. The admit cards have been uploaded online and can be downloaded from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Common Entrance Test for both MAH-MARCH and MAH-MHMCT was held on 2 August.

The MHT CET scorecard has details including the exam taken by the candidate, their personal details and other. Candidates are advised to check their MHT CET results carefully and, in case there are any errors, they should immediately get in touch with the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

It is to be noted that MHT-CET (Technical Education and Agriculture) is conducted for various degree and post graduate courses under the Department of Technical Education, Mumbai. There are a number of common entrance tests that are being conducted for courses like M.H/B.HMCT/MCA/MBA and more.

What are the steps to download the MAH-M.ARCH and MAH-M.HMCT score card?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Visit the scorecard link for MAH-M.ARCH 2022/ MAH-M.HMCT

Step 3: Fill in your CET application number and date of birth to login

Step 4: The MAH CET scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your CET admit card for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the M.ARCH result:

https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/scorecard/E2104K7475A/

Here is the direct link to check the MAH-M.HMCT result:

https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/scorecard/E2101K23B2B/

The MAH CET Exam for MBA/MCA Courses are also being held as per the schedule announced by The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

The paper consists of the following sections- Abstract Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension and Quantitative Aptitude. There will be a total of 200 multiple choice questions and each will be of one mark. No negative marking is there. The result date for this CET is yet to be notified.

