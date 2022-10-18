The State Common Entrance Test Cell, (CET) Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Bachelor of Legislative Law Common Entrance Test (MAH LLB) 3 years 2022 Counselling final merit list today, 18 October. The MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022 final merit list will be issued for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1. Candidates who registered for Counselling Round 1 for MAH LLB 3 years admissions can check and download the final merit list on the official websites at cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org. It is to be noted that the final merit list is prepared by the Cell based on the objections raised by candidates after the release of the provisional merit list.

The provisional merit list was released on 15 October 2022 (Saturday). Candidates had to fill out the application form and also edit the college choice. The MAH LLB 3 years final merit list will feature the name of the candidate, roll numbers, marks obtained in the MHT CET law exam 2022, category and rank attained. While checking the final rank and merit list, candidates have to key in their application number on the portal.

Once the final merit list is prepared, the seat allotment result will be released by the Maharashtra Cell. Selected candidates will then have to report to their respective law colleges by 1 November 2022. Students who have not been allotted a seat in CAP Round 1 of MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022 should not be disheartened as they can apply for CAP Round 2. Round 2 will begin on 4 November 2022.

Check the MAH LLB 3 Years 2022 Counselling schedule here:

Release of final merit list for Round 1: 18 October

Allocation of seats for Round 1: 21 October

Candidates must report to the allotted colleges and seek their admission: 22 October to 1 November

Colleges will release the list of the admitted candidates: 22 October to 2 November

Total display of filled-in seats and vacant seats in colleges: 3 November

Release of CAP Round 2: 4 November onwards

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website regarding MAH CET Counselling 2022 for Law Admissions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.