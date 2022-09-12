MAH CET 2022 result to be out today for B.P.Ed and B.Ed General, check details
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MAH B.P.Ed. CET 2022 and MAH B.ED General and Special CET 2022 today, 12 September
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MAH B.P.Ed. CET 2022 and MAH B.ED General and Special CET 2022 today, 12 September. Candidates may check their result on the official web portal at 5 pm. The aspirants who want to check the MAH CET exam results will be required to fill in their date of birth, application number, and other required information to check their score. The MAH B.P.Ed CET paper was held on 2 August and the re-examination happened on 27 August. The MAH B.Ed General and Special CET was held on 21 to 23 August.
Candidates need to follow the below mentioned steps in order to check their results.
- Go to the official web portal of MAHACET.
- Select the course name and click on submit.
- A new page will open where the aspirants will be required to click on the login link.
- Fill in the MAHCET login details and click on submit.
- Your MAHCET result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download it
- Keep a hard copy of your MAHCET result for further need.
The MAH B.P.Ed CET refers to Maharashtra Bachelor of Physical Education Common Entrance Test. Organized by Maharashtra State CET Cell, MAH B.P.Ed CET is conducted for admission to undergraduate physical education courses across the state.
The MAH-MHTCET results for PCM and PCB Groups will be declared at 5 pm on 15 September.
Candidates are advised to keep a check on the MHT CET official website for latest updates.
