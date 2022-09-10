State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the MH CET Law Result 2022. Check the MH CET Law Result 2022 at the official website on cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to declare the MH CET Law Result 2022 today, 10 September. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the MH CET Law Result 2022 at the official website. Once released, students will have to log in using their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal to download the MH CET Law scorecard. Candidates appeared for the MAH CET LLB 2022 examination that took place between 2 to 4 August. It was held in an online mode. However, due to some technical reason, the State CET Cell conducted a re-examination on 27 August.

It is to be noted that the MH CET law result 2022 will be released for both three-year LLB and five-year LLB programmes. It will be issued in the form of all India rank lists. Days before the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), the individual scorecard of every candidate will also be published by the Cell.

Here’s how to check the MAH LLB CET Result 2022:

Visit cetcell.mahacet.org.

Search and click on the MAH LLB CET 2022 scorecard link that will be available soon after the announcement.

As the new page opens, enter the credentials correctly on the given portal.

Within a few seconds, the MH CET Law 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates must check the result on the screen and download it.

Keep a printout of the MAH LLB CET 2022 scorecard for further purposes.

Candidates who qualify for the MAH CET LLB Exam will have to appear for the counselling process. This process will commence only after the results are declared and it includes registering for the exam, paying of fee, choice filling and locking, and seat booking among others. The counselling schedule for the same will be informed by the Cell in due course of time.

