The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (BHMCT CET) 2022 admit card. Candidates preparing for the exam can download their respective hall tickets from the official website. To access the BHMCT CET admit card, candidates will have to log in using their correct application number and date of birth on the given portal. The last date to download the BHMCT hall ticket is 21 August 2022. Applicants should note that the BHMCT CET 2022 hall ticket will include details such as the candidate’s name and photograph, examination date and time, exam centre address, reporting time at the venue, candidate’s personal details, and instructions to follow on the exam day along with Covid-19 guidelines.

Here’s how to download MAH BHMCT CET Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official website of CET Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Look for and click on the ‘MAH BHMCT admit card 2022’ link on the main page.

Candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth correctly on the portal.

After submitting all the details, the MAH BHMCT CET Admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Candidates must verify the details mentioned on the hall ticket.

Keep a printout of the MAH BHMCT CET Admit card for future reference or use.

Here is the direct link for the MAH BHMCT CET Admit card

In case of any error or misprint on the hall ticket, candidates must contact the MAH CET Cell immediately. On the day of the exam, candidates have to carry the MAH CET 2022 hall ticket and a valid photo ID proof. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

As per the schedule, the State CET Cell is conducting the BHMCT entrance exam on 21 August, which will be held for 90 minutes. There will be no negative marking for unattempted questions or even any wrong answers attempted by students.

For more details, keep a check on the official website of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell.

