MAH CET 2022: B.HMCT results declared, here's how to download scorecard

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the results for the MAH-B.HMCT. Those who appeared in the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test can check their results on the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org. This year, the MAH-B.HMCT exam was held on 21 August for a duration of 90 minutes. There was no negative marking in the exam for any wrong answers or unattempted questions. The Cell had also declared results for MAH-B.Planning, MAH-MHMCT and MAH-M.ARCH. In addition to this, the exam for MHT-CET (for Physics Chemistry, Maths and Physics, Chemistry, Biology group) was also held for a second time this year for a few students as the exam was initially cancelled at some centres because of technical issues like server failure and heavy rain.

Candidates may check their result by filling in their application number and other details asked.

What are the steps to check the MAH-B.HMCT scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘MAH B.HMCT 2022 Click to View Score Card” on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page would open where you will be required to fill in your login credentials like application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your MAH B.HMCT Results, Score card will then appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of your MAH-B.HMCT score card for future references.

MHT CET for PCM group was scheduled from 5 to 11 August 2022 and for PCB group, it was held from 12 to 20 August 2022. The result of the test will be announced on or before 15 September.

MAH B.HMCT CET is organised for admission to Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology programs offered by the government-aided, government, and unaided self-financed institutions. State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra organises MAH BHMCT CET every year.

