MAH-B. Planning CET 2022 Result out at cetcell.mahacet.org; check details here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has declared the results for the MAH-B. Planning CET 2022.

Candidates who have taken the entrance examination this year can check their results and download the score cards from the official portal of Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell which is http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Students will require their respective application numbers and date of birth to log in to the portal.

The state-level entrance test for the Bachelor of Planning programme was conducted on 4 August. For candidates who had failed to attend the exam for bad weather in Maharashtra, a re-examination was held on 27 August. The examination was taken in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode and the question paper was prepared in the English language.

The officials have also put out the merit list along with the result scorecard. The names of the candidates have been compiled by the authorities based on their scores. A higher rank will be awarded automatically to those who have obtained more marks. The ranks of applicants will be the only factor considered during the counselling procedure. For seat allocation, candidates must apply to their preferred colleges according to their ranks.

Candidates must note that students who have shown up for a re-examination will have their initial attempt thrown out and only the marks obtained on the second try will be considered while preparing the merit list. The MAH–B. Planning CET 2022 exam was held for admission to the first year of a four-year full-time graduate degree program in Planning for the academic year 2022–23.

Steps to follow while checking MAH-B Planning CET 2022 Results:

-Go to the official site, http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

-Click on the scorecard link under the MAH-B Planning CET 2022 section.

-Enter the required details and log in to the MAH-B Planning portal.

-Hit the ‘Submit’ button and the MAH-B Planning CET result will appear on the screen.

-Check the result and download it for future use.

Direct link to download the MAH-B Planning CET 2022 Scorecard:

https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/scorecard/E4532K876EB/

According to the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell, the results of the CETs held for admission to MBA, Hotel Management, and MCA will be released on 7 September and the results for Law (five and three-year courses), B.Ed. and M.Ed. will be announced on 10 September.

