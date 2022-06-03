Madhyamik Result 2022: How to check Class 10 result via SMS, website and DigiLocker

Apart from checking the result on the websites and SMS, the students can get their Madhyamik exam result 2022 through the app - 'Madhyamik Results 2022'. The Madhyamik candidates can download the app from Google Playstore.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE has announced the Madhyamik Class 10 Results 2022 today. The announcement of the same was made at a press conference. Students can go to the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in to check their results.

How to check the results via SMS?

Apart from the official website, the students can also check West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 via SMS. The Madhyamik or 10th exam candidates will need to SMS their roll number to 5676750.

Students can also directly check their scores on the widget below:

What are the steps to check Madhyamik Results 2022 (Class 10) results through the website?

Step 1: Students should go to the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education results at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the link that reads, 'WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 declared at 10 am.'

Step 3: Fill in your roll number or any other login credentials that you are asked to fill up.

Step 4: Your West Bengal 10th result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download your result and print a copy of the result for future correspondence.

How to check the results via Digilocker?

Step 1: Login to your digilocker account using your login credentials, if you don’t have one, create an account.

Step 2: Now, go to the WBBSE under the ‘education’ tab.

Step 3: Choose the option of WBBSE Madhyamik/10th exam result 2022.

Step 4: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on the screen.

Here is the direct link to check the results.