The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will end the registration process for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2023 on Wednesday, 11 January. Students can register for the exam by visiting the website at discoverlaw.in. To access the application form, candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as Username or Email ID and Password. The registration fee for the LSAT India 2023 test is Rs 3,999. According to the schedule, the LSAT 2023 exam is set to be conducted on 22 January (Sunday) in multiple slots. The Law School Admission Test is held for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses in the country. The LSAT-India test will take place twice in 2023; first in January and second in June.

Here’s the LSAT India 2023 Schedule.

Check the steps to apply for LSAT India 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website at discoverlaw.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the registration link provided for LSAT India 2023.

Step 3: Then create an account using your Username or Email ID and Password.

Step 4: Fill up the application form as asked and pay the necessary fees.

Step 5: Submit the LSAT India 2023 application form.

Step 6: Print a copy of the same and keep it for future reference.

Find the direct link to register.

The online registration process for the June session will end on 26 May 2023.

LSAT-India exam details:

It is an admission test for Indian law colleges. The law entrance exam comprises a total of 92 questions. The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 20 minutes. The entrance test is conducted by Pearson VUE every year. For the unversed, admissions to Jindal Global Law School are also conducted on the basis of the LSAT—India test.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official site of LSAC for more updates and information.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.