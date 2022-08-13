Life Insurance Corporation of India Housing Finance Limited has opened its online application window to the posts of assistant and assistant managers. Candidates can apply through the official website of LIC on lichousing.com.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Housing Finance Limited (HFL) has opened its online application window for recruitment to the posts of assistant and assistant managers. Candidates who are interested can apply through the official website of LIC on lichousing.com. The last date to apply for the assistant and assistant managers post is till 25 August 2022. LIC HFL aims to fill up a total of 80 Assistant and Assistant Manager posts through this recruitment campaign. “Candidates can apply for only one post. Not more than one application for a post should be submitted by any candidate,” reads the official notice.

Recruitment for the post of assistant is entirely based on region-wise merit while recruitment for the post of Assistant Manager is based on All-India merit, the notification adds. Candidates applying should note that the total number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the actual number of vacancies at the time of final selection or the availability of successful candidates after the interview.

Check how to apply for LIC HFL Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of LIC HFL at lichousing.com.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Careers’ tab available on the home page.

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads ‘Apply Online’ that will be visible under the notification.

Step 4: Candidates need to register themselves and apply.

Step 5: To complete the process, fill the application form correctly and upload the required documents as asked.

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fee and submit the recruitment form.

Step 7: Download the form and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Direct link: ibpsonline.ibps.in/licaamjul22

Find detailed notification on assistant and assistant managers' posts here: https://www.lichousing.com/static-assets/pdf/Assistant_Assistant_Manager_Recruitment_Detailed_Advertisement.pdf?crafterSite=lichfl-corporate-website-cms

Vacancy Details:

Assistants: 50 Posts

Assistant Manager: 30 Openings

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration of application: 4 August 2022

Closure of registration of application: 25 August 2022

Closure for editing application details: 25 August

Downloading of Call letters for Online Recruitment Examination: 7 to 14 days prior the exam

Online examination: September to October 2022

The obligatory application fee for both posts is Rs 800. Even a GST of 18 percent will be charged on the application fee. For more details on eligibility criteria, selection process, salary, and others candidates must read the official notice.

