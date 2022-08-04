LIC HFL Jobs 2022: Register for 80 Assistant/Assistant Manager vacancies at lichousing.com; find direct link here

LIC Housing Finance Limited has opened its online application window for the recruitment to the post of Assistants and Assistant Managers. Apply for the vacancies on the official website lichousing.com.

The LIC Housing Finance Limited has opened its online application window for the recruitment to the post of Assistants and Assistant Managers. One can apply for the vacancies on the official website lichousing.com. The last date to register is 25 August.

Through this recruitment drive, LIC Housing Finance Limited aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies. Out of which, 50 positions are for the post of Assistants and 30 openings are for the post of Assistant Managers. As per the schedule, the examination will tentatively take place in September-October. Candidates should note that the admit card will be released 7 to 14 days before the exam.

“Recruitment for the post of Assistant Manager has two categories - DME and Others,” reads the official notice. DME category means a person who has been appointed as Direct Marketing Executive. Whereas, the other category signifies a candidate from the open market.

Find the notification here:

Simple steps to apply for LIC HFL Assistant/ Assistant Manager posts:

Step 1: Go to the official website of LIC Housing Finance Limited at lichousing.com

Step 2: Search and click on the “Careers” tab that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the application link. Register yourself and proceed with the application process

Step 4: Pay the required fee as asked and submit the application form

Step 5: Keep a printout for reference

Here’s the direct link to apply

The minimum age requirement for the post of Assistants and Assistant Managers is 21 years, and the upper age limit is 28 years. However, the upper age limit for those registering for Assistant Manager (DME) is 40 years. Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 800.

For more details on eligibility criteria, selection process, and others, applicants should read the official notice.

Important Dates to Keep Note:

Start of online registration and payment of fees: 4 August

End of online registration and payment of fees: 25 August

Downloading of call letters for online examination7 to 14 days prior to exam

Online Examination (Assistant) to be held (tentative) in Sep-Oct 2022

Online Examination (Assistant Manager) to be conducted (tentative) in Sep-Oct 2022

