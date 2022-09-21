Today, 21 September the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Centre for Science and Technology has issued the LBS provisional rank list 2022 for the BSc Nursing and Paramedical programmes.

Candidates who registered for admission can check and download the LBS rank list 2022 by visiting the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. To view the provisional rank list, candidates need to submit their username and password. It is to be noted that candidates whose names are mentioned on the LBS rank list can seek admission to several courses. The provisional rank list has been prepared for those aspirants who have submitted all their authentic documents to the LDS director before the due date.

The final rank list for the BSc Nursing and Paramedical programmes will be published on 24 September. It will be released after resolving grievances, if any, related to the provisional rank list.

Candidates can seek admission into programmes including BSc Nursing, BSc Medical Laboratory Technology, BSc Perfusion Technology, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, Bachelor of Dialysis Technology, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, BSc Radiological Technology, BSc Optometry, and Bachelor of Cardiovascular Technology.

Here’s how to check the LBS Provisional Rank List 2022:

Step 1: Go to lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link reading – ‘BSc Nursing and Paramedical course provisional rank list’ available on the main page.

Step 3: On the login screen, candidates need to enter their username and password

Step 4: The LBS provisional rank list 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download and save the LBS Provisional Rank List

Step 6: Keep a printout of the rank list for future purposes.

Here’s the direct link

The centre has also introduced three new programmes this year — Bachelor of Radio Therapy Technology, Bachelor of Medical Imaging Technology, and Bachelor of Neuro Technology.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of LBS.

