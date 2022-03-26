Last day to apply for 29 TNPSC Assistant Director positions today; check details here
Those who are interested and eligible but have not yet applied can do so on the official website tnpsc.gov.in until today.
The online registration for the position of Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning will be closed by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) today, 26 March. Those who are interested and eligible but have not yet applied can do so on the official website tnpsc.gov.in until today.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill 29 vacancies, and candidates will be chosen on the basis of a written exam and an interview. The exam will be held on 28 May 2022, in two phases: 9:30 pm to 12:30 pm (Paper I) and 2 pm to 5 pm (Paper II).
You can apply for the position by paying a reasonable written examination fee of Rs 200, but it is very important to check your eligibility before paying the fee.
Click here to view the official notification for detailed information on eligibility, including age restrictions and educational requirements, among other things.
Instructions on how to apply for the position shall be found here:
-Go to tnpsc.gov.in
-To register and generate a Registration/Login ID and password, go to 'New User'.
-Now come back to the homepage and click on 'Apply Online.'
-Then, under "Click on 'New User' to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password," click on the application link.
-Fill out the application form by logging in with your credentials.
-Pay the fee after uploading the documents.
-Print a copy of the application for future reference.
To make things easier for you, here's a direct link to register.
It will be beneficial for candidates to pay frequent visits to the hiring Commission's official website. Now that you have all of the necessary information, don't wait any longer to apply!
also read
BOB Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 105 Specialist Officer posts, check details
The Bank of Baroda recruitment drive will fill 105 positions
RCF Mumbai is hiring! Register for 111 Technician posts, check details
In regards of the selection process, the Technician post will be recruited through an online test and a trade test
JSSC recruitment 2022: Deadline to register for Excise Constable posts extended till 2 April
Those who wanted to apply but were unable to do so can now breathe a sigh of relief. They can now apply for the exam at jssc.nic.in until 2 April and pay the application fee by 5 April.