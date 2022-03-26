Last day to apply for 29 TNPSC Assistant Director positions today; check details here

Those who are interested and eligible but have not yet applied can do so on the official website tnpsc.gov.in until today.

The online registration for the position of Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning will be closed by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) today, 26 March. Those who are interested and eligible but have not yet applied can do so on the official website tnpsc.gov.in until today.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 29 vacancies, and candidates will be chosen on the basis of a written exam and an interview. The exam will be held on 28 May 2022, in two phases: 9:30 pm to 12:30 pm (Paper I) and 2 pm to 5 pm (Paper II).

You can apply for the position by paying a reasonable written examination fee of Rs 200, but it is very important to check your eligibility before paying the fee.

Click here to view the official notification for detailed information on eligibility, including age restrictions and educational requirements, among other things.

Instructions on how to apply for the position shall be found here:



-Go to tnpsc.gov.in

-To register and generate a Registration/Login ID and password, go to 'New User'.

-Now come back to the homepage and click on 'Apply Online.'

-Then, under "Click on 'New User' to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password," click on the application link.

-Fill out the application form by logging in with your credentials.

-Pay the fee after uploading the documents.

-Print a copy of the application for future reference.

To make things easier for you, here's a direct link to register.

It will be beneficial for candidates to pay frequent visits to the hiring Commission's official website. Now that you have all of the necessary information, don't wait any longer to apply!