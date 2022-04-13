KVS admission 2022: Class 1 registration process ends today, check steps to apply here

Parents can get their kids registered till 7 pm on the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has been accepting online applications for admission to class 1 for quite some time. However, the application deadline ends today, 13 April. It's time for parents and guardians to act quickly and enroll their children in any of the Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses of their choice. Parents can get their kids registered till 7 pm on the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

KVS has maintained the regulations set by the National Education Policy 2020 and has retained the minimum age of 6 years for children enrolling in class 1. Parents and guardians should also note that KVS will only consider one form per child, therefore they should not submit more than one. If more than one application is received, the most recent application will be considered for admission.

Things you should possess and be aware of before applying:

Parents and guardians should have the child's photo, birth certificate, and proof of residency accessible when filling out the application form. The application process has two steps this time. Parents shall first register on the official website. A unique login code will be issued upon successful registration. To complete the application form, you will need to enter your login code.

How to Apply for KVS Class 1 Admission 2022? Get instructions here:

-Go to the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

-Now, click the registration link on the homepage.

-Read the instructions before proceeding with the registration.

-Then, log in to the admission application portal.

-Enter the necessary information and upload the relevant documents.

-Before clicking the submit button to register for admission, make sure to thoroughly review the form.

To make it more convenient for you, here's a direct link to apply.

For the unversed, the registration deadline for KV Class 1 admission was extended to 13 April after the Delhi High Court directed KVS to postpone the last date of applying for fresh admissions in the academic year 2022-2023.