KVPY 2021: Admit cards released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in; check steps to download here

The admit cards for the Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) examination 2021 have been released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. Candidates, who had registered themselves for the exam, can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of KVPY at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

The exam is slated to be conducted next month on 7 November.

Steps to downloading KVPY 2021 admit card:

- Visit the official website, http://www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card’

- As the new page opens, enter your user id, password and press the ‘Login’ button

- Your KVPY 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen within a few seconds. Save it and take a printout for further use

Click here for the direct link

For the unversed, Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna is an aptitude exam with the purpose to grant contingency grants and fellowship to students of first-year basic science courses such as BMath, BSc, Integrated MSc, Integrated MS, and BStat.

KVPY is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. It is a national-level fellowship where the selection of students is done primarily on the basis of how they performed in the aptitude test which is then followed by a personal interview. It is mandatory to qualify both rounds in order to obtain the grant or fellowship.

Some of the country’s most top institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science and the Indian Institutes of Science and Education and Research (IISERs) consider Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna as a channel for admission to BS and BS-MS dual degree programmes.

For the KVPY exam, the first merit list is made on the result of the aptitude test given by candidates. The shortlisted students are then called for the second round which is the interview round. The selection process of KVPY is mostly screened by a committee or a group that is set up at the IISc.

KVPY’s final merit list is prepared by combining the results of the aptitude test and the interview. Candidates selected for the final list are granted scholarships up to the pre-PhD level.