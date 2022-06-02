KTET 2022 results declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in; check steps to download scores here

The registration for the exam had started in February 2022. For any kind of confusions or discrepancies in the results, candidates are advised to contact the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan directly.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the result of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check and download their results online from the official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET February 2022 examination was held on 4 and 5 May and the answer keys were released on 13 May.

The candidates who have cleared the Test can now apply for the post of teacher in the Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School teachers. It is to be noted that the 4th category consists of teachers for a specific language or a subject such as Urdu, Arabic, Hindi, Physical Education to name a few.

What are the steps to download the results?

Step 1: Go to the Kerala Pariksha Bhavan KTET website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the link that reads ‘KTET FEB 2022 RESULT PUBLISHED - Click Here’

Step 3: You will be taken to the result page where you need to select the category, enter your registration number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Then, click on ‘Check Results’

Step 5: The results will appear on your screen. Download and save it for future correspondence

The examination was conducted in two shifts on both days in which the examination for category 1 was held in the first shift on 4 May while for category 2, the examination happened in the second shift on the same day.

Category 3 and 4 exams were conducted on 5 May in the morning and afternoon shifts, respectively.

Here is the direct link to check the examination results.