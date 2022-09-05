KMAT 2022 Session 2 results announced, check direct link here

The final result will be released on 6 September after the verification of complaints, if any, received by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations before 10 am on 5 September

The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala has announced the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2022 results. The result has been declared for the Session 2 MBA entrance exam.

Those who took the exam can check the result on the official web portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The registrations for KMAT Session 2 had started on 22 July and the last date to apply was 30 July. Candidates were given the opportunity to correct their applications from 17 to 19 August. The admit card was released on 21 August while the exam was held on 28 August.

General/SEBC candidates who have got at least 10 per cent marks and SC/PD/ST candidates who have got at least 7.5 percent of marks have qualified in the entrance examination.

However, it is to be noted the final result will be released on 6 September after the verification of complaints, if any, received as e-mails at the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations before 10 am on 5 September.

Here are the steps to check the Session 2 results:

Step 1: Go to cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Visit the link that reads “K-MAT 2022 – Candidate Portal (Session 2)” on the homepage

Step 3: Go to result link

Step 4: The result PDF will then be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your KMAT 2022 result and keep a copy of the same for future use.

Here is the direct link of the KMAT result notification

The KMAT exam consisted of a total of 180 multiple-choice questions. The KMAT 2022 was held for a total of 3 hours. The provisional answer key for the exam was recently released on 29 August and the candidates could raise the objections against the answer key till 2 September.