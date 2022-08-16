KMAT 2022 exam date announced for session 2, check details here

The exam date of Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2022 has been announced for session 2 by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala

The exam date of Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2022 has been announced for session 2 by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala. According to the notice issued on cee.kerala.gov.in, KMAT 2022 exam will take place on 28 August. The exam will be computer-based.

There is no age restriction in this exam. Both Indians and non-Indians are eligible to apply, but only Keralite candidates will be granted all types of reservation or fee concession. Candidates who want to apply for the course, can do it via the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. There is an application fee of Rs. 1000 for General and SEBC candidates, while SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs. 750.

Academic Qualification

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years in the field of Art, Engineering, Management, Commerce, or equivalent.

Candidates appearing for their final year examinations are also eligible to apply. Their results must be announced before the starting of the admission process for the KMAT 2022.

The candidate must have secured the minimum marks as required for the admission in MBA course by the universities he/she is applying for.

Exam Process:

There will be 180 objective questions in the entrance examination. The candidates are required to complete the question paper in 3 hours. Each question will be of 4 marks, and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

English Language Usage & Reading Comprehension and Quantitative Aptitude will be of 50 marks each. While, Data sufficiency & Logical Reasoning and General Awareness & current affairs will be of 40 marks each.

Important Points:

For General and SEBC category candidates, the cut-off score is 72. While, it’s 54 for SC/ST/PD.

The date for downloading the Admit card will be announced by CEE, and candidates can download it from the official website.

Candidates are required to bring their admit cards along with valid ID proof.

Once declared, no request for changing the Examination date/centers will be entertained by the Commissioner for Entrance Examination.

For further information, one can go through the official notice.

The detailed time schedule and other instructions will be informed later.

