KIITEE 2022 phase 3 exam dates announced, check steps to book slots here

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has released the exam schedule for phase 3 of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Examination (KIITEE) 2022. The exam will be held between 14-17 May 2022. Those interested and eligible can visit the official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the phase 3 exam is 9 May 2022. Candidates should check the eligibility criteria laid out by KIIT before applying for the exam.

Students who appear or have appeared in Class 12 board examination this year can fill out the KIITEE application forms that have been released for phase 3 of the online exam for undergraduate programmes. For postgraduate courses, those who have passed or are currently in their final year of their bachelor's degree exam can fill out KIITEE 2022 phase 3 application forms.

Candidates who will appear in the phase-1 and phase-2 online examination will also be eligible for appearing in phase-3 and phase-4 examination. Those who have applied for KIITEE-2022 phase-1 or phase-2 exam will not be required to apply again and can take the exam with the same application number.

Candidates can book KIITEE phase 3 slots from 9 May to 11 May 2022. Before taking the KIITEE entrance exam, the candidates can practice the KIITEE phase 3 mock test 2022 from 12 and 13 May 2022.

Here are the steps to apply for slots:

Step 1: Visit the official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, scroll down to the ‘slot booking’ link.

Step 3: Candidates should then check the ‘information guideline’ provided right next to the option of slot booking.

Step 4: Then, click on the link for ‘slot booking’. You will be redirected to a new page, where candidates will be required to enter their Application Number and date of birth. Next, click on continue.

Step 5: Make the slot choices

Here is the direct link to book slots.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology holds the KIITEE test to ensure fair and merit-based selection of students to the various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates cannot apply for a course without taking this admission test.