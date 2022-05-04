Kerala TET 2022 begins, here are some important guidelines related to exam

Candidates who are appearing for Kerala TET 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or Kerala TET 2022 Exam, which is being conducted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, has begun today, 4 May. The exam will be held over two days and will conclude tomorrow, 5 May.

Candidates who are appearing for Kerala TET 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The detailed schedule and the timetable can also be checked from the website.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days. The examination is of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration.

The first shift is from 10 am to 12.30 noon while the second shift is scheduled for 1.30 pm to 4 pm. The schedule will be the same for both days.

Here are some of the important guidelines for the candidates as they appear for the exam:

All candidates are required to carry their KTET admit cards to the examination hall. This is important because without this the candidates will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with the Kerala TET admit cards, candidates must carry a valid photo id proof for verification purposes. Candidates should be present at the exam hall at least an hour prior to the start of the examination. The COVID-19 safety protocols are in place at the examination centre. Everyone should follow them, even if it is not mandatory.

Kerala TET 2022 is being conducted for four categories. All the papers will be over by 4:30 pm on Thursday, following which provisional answer keys would be released. Candidates will be able to raise objections later. The KTET results will be prepared on the basis of that and aspirants will be notified regarding every development.