Kerala SSLC class 10 results to be released today, know steps to check your score

The Kerala board will announce the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 today, 15 June. Once the results are released, the students who have taken the examination will be able to see the results on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. The board is expected to declare the results at 3 pm.

Apart from the official website, students can visit the websites including keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in to check the results. It is to be noted that the result was earlier expected to be released on 10 June.

What are the steps to check the Kerala SSLC results?

Step 1: Visit the official result portal at keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the Kerala SSLC or class 10 results link.

Step 3: Now, enter the SSLC details as asked and select submit.

Step 4: The Kerala 10th board results will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Print and download your results for future reference

What is the process to check the results via SMS?

When the Kerala SSLC results are officially declared, the websites can experience an increase in traffic which may lead to them crashing. In such cases, a mobile app or an SMS can be used to check the Kerala board exam results. To get your Class 10 exam result on your mobile through SMS, type ‘KERALA10' <registration number> and send that message to 56263. The Kerala Class 10 board exam 2022 result will be sent to your mobile.

Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results from the Saphlam app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

As per the data by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, around 4.27 lakh students appeared for the examinations in March-April 2022. The examination took place at a total of 2,961 centres with 2,943 centres in Kerala, nine centres in the Gulf region and nine in Lakshadweep. A total of 4,26,999 students had registered under the regular category while 408 were private candidates.