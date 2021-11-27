Kerala Plus One Result 2021: DHSE announces results on keralaresults.nic.in

Other than the official website, the results will also be available to view at dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala,gov.in, and kerala.gov.in

The Kerala plus one result 2021 has been declared by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) today, 27 November. Those who appeared for the exam, can check their results by visiting the official website at https://keralaresults.nic.in/.

Taking to his social media handles, Education Minister V Sivankutty had confirmed the news regarding the same, as per NDTV. He also shared a complete list of websites where students can download the Kerala plus one result.

Students who appeared for DHSE first-year exams can check their scorecard by entering their roll number and date of birth correctly. Other than the official website, the results will also be available to view at dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala,gov.in, and kerala.gov.in.

Steps on how to download Kerala Plus One Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://keralaresults.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the Kerala Class 11 result link that is on the homepage

Step 3: To access the DHSE Kerala Plus One result, enter the exam roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the requisite details. The DHSE Kerala Plus One results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, check the scorecard and download the DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2021

Those interested can click on the direct link to the DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2021: https://keralaresults.nic.in/dhsefy21nsr5c/dhsefy.htm

Applicants need to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject to qualify for the exam. For Science subjects, the minimum marks to pass is 15 out of 25 in the practical exam and 20 out of 75 in the theory exam, as per Indian Express.

After a long wait, the exams were conducted in the state between 24 September and 18 October amid the COVID-19 pandemic through offline center-based mode. Earlier, the Kerala Plus one exam was scheduled to begin on 6 September, but the government had to postpone it after a Supreme Court order stayed the exam due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state at the time.

The students had appeared for the examination under strict guidelines and protocols that was set by the concerned authorities. For more details and updates, students should keep a regular check on the official website.