The directorate of General Education- Higher Secondary (DHSE), Kerala has declared the Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 dates today, 1 September. The DHSE Kerala higher secondary supplementary exam is to be held from 25 to 29 October 2022

The DHSE Kerala higher secondary first-year improvement or supplementary examination will be conducted from 25 to 29 October 2022. Candidates who registered for the Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 can find the official notice on the DHSE’s website at dhsekerala.gov.in.

As per the notice, the examination will be held at centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the UAE.

“Candidates who have appeared for the first year examination in June 2022 can register for this examination for up to three subjects for improving his/her scores in those subjects.” the official notice reads.

Applicants who registered for the First Year Examination in June 2022, but could not take it due to any reason, can also register for the subjects for which they were absent.

The notification about Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 further mentions that the last date for submission of the application form is 5 September. The deadline for submission of the application with a fine of Rs. 20 is 13 September.

Find the official notice here:

http://www.dhsekerala.gov.in/downloads/circulars/3108220401_IMP-2022…pdf

The fee for the DHSE examination must be submitted to the government treasury office under the Head of Account “0202-01-102-97(02) Exam Fees”. The fee for the certificate must be sent to the Head of Account “0202-01-102-97 (03) Other Receipts”.

The notice further mentions that those students who have applied for revaluation for the plus one 2022 can register for this examination within the next three days without a fine.

Meanwhile, regular candidates who appeared for all six subjects at the First Year June 2022 Exam or in the First Year Improvement or Supplementary Examination alone are eligible to appear for the Second Year Higher Secondary Examination that will be held in March 2023.

For more details, keep a check on the official DHSE website.

