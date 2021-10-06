Kerala HSCAP Plus One second allotment results released; check scores at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The registered candidates for Kerala class 11 admission can now check the results by entering their application number and password.

The Kerala Plus One Second Allotment 2021 results have been released on the official websites, hscap.kerala.gov.in and admission.dge.kerala.gov.in today, 6 October. The registered candidates for Kerala class 11 admission can now check the results by entering their application number and password.

This merit list is finalized on the basis of the marks obtained by students in Kerala SSLC or in class 10. Earlier this year, the state government had shared that there will be an increase in the number of seats due to the high percentage this year.

Students who have made it to the second list need to confirm their seats latest by 21 October which is the time period provided by the Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process (HSCAP). On failing to confirm seats within the given time, admission will not be considered for subsequent lists. The Director-General of Public Instruction also stated that all the allotted students must be present in the school on time and should carry their original documents.

Steps to check Kerala Plus One Second Allotment List 2021:

- Go to the official website of HSCAP, http://hscap.kerala.gov.in/

- Click on the Kerala plus one-second allotment list link on the homepage

- Enter login credentials such as application number, password, and district

- Merit list will be displayed. Download it for future reference

Candidates will have to pay a minimum fee to reserve their seats and get their documents verified once they make it to the second allotment list.

Discrepancies in documents during the verification can result in the cancellation of admission. Since there is an increase in seats this time, 20 percent of seats will be added in the Northern districts of Kerala, and 10 percent of seats will be added in the Thiruvananthapuram district this year.

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) had released the first allotment list in September.