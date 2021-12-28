Kerala announces exam dates for SSLC, plus two exams; check details at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
Students can check the official notification for the examinations from the websites - https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/ or on http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/.
The Government of Kerala has announced the dates of the annual Secondary School Leaving Certificate exms, plus two exams and for vocational higher secondary exams for the current academic year.
V Sivankutty, the General Education Minister of Kerala, announced the exam details at a press meet, reported Economic Times.
Follow these steps to check notification
-Visit the website - https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/
-Click on link that reads ‘SSLC Exam March 2022 Notification’
-View pdf and check the important dates given
-Download notification and save a copy to use it in the future
Direct link to SSLC Examination March 2022 Notification is here - https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/downloads/sslc_examination_2022_notification.pdf
The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam will be conducted from 31 March to 29 April next year, according to the official notification.
The examinations for plus two and vocational higher secondary (VHSC) courses will begin from 30 March and continue till 22 April.
The Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam will also consist of an IT practical exam, which would be held from 10 March to 19 March. Practical exams for plus two are scheduled from 21 February to 15 March.
The vocational higher secondary practical exam will be held between 15 February and 15 March, reported Hindustan Times.
Sivankutty also mentioned that model tests for each stream would be conducted before the exams. The SSLC model tests will be held between 21 to 25 March while model tests for plus two and vocational higher secondary exams would be conducted from 16 to 21 March.
The State General Education Minister also confirmed that the Kerala government has no plans of changing the current school timings and they will continue to be the same.
For more updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website.
