Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan releases revised schedule for Class 1 admissions, check notice here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has now released the revised schedule for KVS class 1 admissions 2022. Students are advised to check the revised schedule on the official website of the Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the declaration of the first provisional selection and waitlist of online registered candidates will be released on 29 April. The second list is scheduled to release on 6 May, while the third list will release on 10 May.

The provisional selected list of candidates according to the priority service category for unreserved seats will be blocked from the reserved leftover seats from 6 May to 17 May.

The extended date for the release of second notification regarding the offline registrations under RTE Provisions, SC/ST, and OBC (NCL) in case a sufficient number of applications are not received online, then the registration will begin from 12 May and end on 18 May. The display of the list and admissions will happen between 23 and 30 May 2022.

It is to be noted that the registration for class 2 onwards is scheduled to begin from 8 April to 16 April 2022. The final declaration of class 2 list will be done on 21 April and admission for class 2 onwards will be held from 22 April to 28 April. The admission for all the classes except class 11 will be concluded on 30 June.

It is to be noted that the revised guidelines for admission to Classes 1 to 12 in the Kendriya Vidyalaya were earlier released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). Parents, guardians, and students can check the new guidelines on the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

