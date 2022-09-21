The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala is expected to release the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 first allotment list today, 21 September. Once it is declared, candidates can check and download the KEAM 2022 first allotment list on the official website of cee.kerala.gov.in. Students will be able to download the KEAM 2022 first allotment list by using the application number and password on the admission portal. The CEE has already published the KEAM trial allotment and provisional category lists on the official website. Candidates should note that the KEAM 2022 results will determine how CEE Kerala will conduct the counselling and admissions process.

According to the schedule, candidates must confirm their KEAM 2022 seat allotment and submit the necessary processing fee until 26 September. If any candidate fails to do so, then, they will not be allotted the desired seat. Candidates will also not be considered for the higher option chosen by them.

The CEE Kerala has only confirmed the date of the KEAM 2022 first allotment result so far. But the time has not been mentioned yet. However, according to reports, the KEAM 2022 seat allotment result is expected to be released in the second half of the day.

Here’s how to check the KEAM 2022 First Allotment List:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘KEAM 2022’ tab that is on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates have to log in using their application number and password.

Step 4: The KEAM 2022 first allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and then download the first allotment list.

Step 6: Take a printout of the KEAM 2022 first allotment list for future need.

The KEAM 2022 result was declared on 4 August 2022. A total of 58,570 candidates qualified for the exam. The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical was conducted at several centres across India on 4 July 2022. The centres were spread across Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai.

