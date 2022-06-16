KEAM 2022 admit card released at cee.kerala.gov.in; check direct link here

The hall ticket will include important information like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam time, date and venue. Apart from this, the document will also mention the exam-day instructions that are to be followed by the candidates.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has issued the admit card for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022. Candidates who had applied for the upcoming state-level entrance exam can download their individual hall tickets by logging onto the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The examination will be held on 4 July from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination is conducted for admissions to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture, Medical and Allied Courses in Kerala. Click on the link here for the official notice on KEAM 2022 admit card.

The notice mentions that applicants will be required to login to their accounts using their Application Number and Password. Then by clicking on ‘Admit Card’ on their profile, candidates can download the KEAM 2022 admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “KEAM 2022 - Candidate Portal” on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your login details and submit.

Step 4: Choose the admit card link.

Step 5: Your KEAM 2022 admit card will then appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download your admit card.

The admit card can be directly downloaded from the link here.

After downloading the KEAM admit card, students should check all the details mentioned on it. The hall ticket will include important information like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam time, date and venue. Apart from this, the document will also mention the exam-day instructions that are to be followed by the candidates.

The Kerala CEE had earlier announced a formula to calculate the ranks of the candidates who appear for the exam. The rank will be decided on the basis of 50:50 ratio of class 12 board exams and the entrance exam results.