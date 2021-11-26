KCET round 1 seat allotment 2021: Results out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/; check details here

The seats will be allotted based on the performance of the applicant in KCET 2021, the choices opted by them and the availability of said choices.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) today, 26 November. Candidates can check the results of KCET seat allotment round 1 on the official website - https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

According to the revised schedule available on the official website, results for round 1 seat allotment were to be declared any time after 11 am today.

Steps to check the KCET seat allotment result:

- Visit the official website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

- Go to the Latest Announcements section on the main page

- Click on link for Round 1 seat allotment for Engineering and other courses

- Key in your login details to enter the KCET portal

- Check the KCET round 1 seat allotment results visible on your screen

- Download a copy of the KCET seat allotment results and keep it for future use

The KCET mock allotment results were declared on 18 November on the official website. The mock seat allotment was carried out based on the merit of a candidate and the options entered by them.

Applicants who have been allotted seats in the first round will be given the provision to exercise a choice from 4 pm on 27 November to 5:30 pm on 30 November.

The option for payment of fee after for confirming and securing a seat will be given from 29 November, beginning at 11 am and will end at 5.30 pm on 1 December.

Candidates who have secured a seat and paid their fee will have to report to the college. The deadline for reporting to college is 5:30 pm on 3 December. The dates for the second round of KCET seat allotment will soon be announced by the KEA.

Candidates who face any discrepancy can contact the Help Desk at 08023564583 and can also email at ka@nic.in. Applicants are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates on KCET.