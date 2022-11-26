KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat matrix, option entry begin today; check details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release KCET Round 2 seat matrix and open the web options entry for candidates today, 26 November 2022. Candidates will have to visit the official website of KEA to check the seat matrix round 2 as well as log in to their respective portals to modify the options. According to the revised KCET Round 2 schedule, the seat matrix will be available after 3 pm and the web options entry by the eligible candidates will begin from 5 pm onwards. On Friday, the KEA released the revised KCET 2022 Counselling schedule and also announced the extended KCET Round 2 counselling dates.

“Candidates are advised to modify/re-order/enter the options they want to select whether the seats show in the seat matrix or not, only for the reason that consequential vacancies may arise during the allotment process and the candidates will have a chance of getting a better seat if they have entered the options,” reads the notification. Candidates will be able to add fresh options or modify the options or even delete the options on the KEA Counselling portal till 28 November up to 11 am.

Check the notification here.

Here’s how to complete the option entry KCET Counselling 2022:

Visit KEA’s official website.

Search and click on the KCET option entry window link.

Then enter details to create the user id and password.

Candidates need to choose and select the college, course, and category wise preferences.

After the process is done, click on submit.

Save, download and keep a copy of the KCET Counselling 2022 option entry for further reference.

Check the revised schedule here:

Display of seat matrix: 26 November after 3 pm.

Option entry by eligible candidates: 26 November from 5 pm to 28 November up to 11 am.

Publication of second extended round seat allotment result: 29 November after 11 am

Payment of fee and downloading of admission order: 29 November to 30 November

Last date for reporting to college: 30 November up to 5:30 pm

For more details read the recent notification. Candidates can also keep a regular check on the official website of KEA for more updates and the latest information.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.