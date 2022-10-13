KCET Counselling 2022: Mock allotment result for Round 1 released, direct link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the PGET-2022 Medical/Dental/DNB MOCK Round Allotment result. Candidates who applied for the KCET Counselling can check and download the Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result from the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in. Originally, it was supposed to be released on 13 October but the Karnataka Examinations Authority released it a day early (12 October). Candidates should note that the Karnataka PGET 2022 mock allotment result will comprise the details of the candidate along with the college and course allotted as per their eligibility. To check the Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result, candidates will have to enter their login credentials in the link provided on the website.

“Documents of the candidates who have attended verification in KEA on 07-10-2022, 08-10-2022, and 11-10-2022 are under verification. Shall be announced on 14-10-2022,” reads a notice on the website. Those candidates who failed to submit their certificates which needed to be signed by the concerned Block Education Officer (BEO) of the Kannada Medium Study, their candidature has been cancelled.

Check simple steps to download KCET 2022 mock allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official site at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the ‘latest announcement’ section, look for the link reading -“12-10 PGET 2022 Medical/Dental/DNB mock allotment result” and click on it.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the PGET number and hit the submit button on the new page.

Step 4: The KCET 2022 mock allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and go through the mock allotment result.

Step 6: Save and download the same for future purposes.

Direct link to check KCET 2022 Mock Allotment.

With the release of the mock seat allotment result for medical and dental courses, candidates can now change their programme options (if required). The options window for the same will open today (13 October) and will close on 15 October. Following this, the Seat Allotment of Round 1 will be released on 17 October 2022. Candidates are advised to make the necessary changes before the deadline ends.

For more updates and details, students must keep checking the official website on a regular basis.

