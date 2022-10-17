The Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) counselling schedule has been revised by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Online registrations for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling are currently underway. Candidates can apply for the KCET 2022 Counselling till 19 October on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The KCET option entry round started on 14 October 2022. As per the schedule, the KCET mock allotment list will be declared on 21 October by 11 am. Candidates will be able to change options, add or delete or even modify from 21 October (2 pm onwards). This process will end on 26 October 2022 at 11:59 pm.

Check how to enter preferences for KCET Options Entry 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the KCET option entry 2022 link.

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter their KCET 2022 number and security pin on the portal. Then, submit and create a password.

Step 4: The KCET options will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Applicants will have to select their preferred choices of college and course provided. Submit the choices.

Step 5: Take a printout of the KCET Options Entry 2022 for future reference.

Karnataka UG NEET schedule 2022:

– Last date of NEET Karnataka registration: 19 October (4 pm)

– Deadline to submit Karnataka NEET application form fee: 20 October (11:59 PM)

– Submission of Special Category Certificates: 21 October

– Medical examination for PwD candidates: 27 and 28 October. It will be held from 10:30 am to 2 pm.

– Uploading documents for verification (for state candidates): 27 October to 3 November

– Document verification for non-Karnataka candidates: 2 and 3 November

According to reports, a total of 10,945 MBBS and 3,445 BDS seats will be granted via the NEET Karnataka admissions. For more details and updates, keep checking the official website.

