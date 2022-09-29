The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the revised State Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results on 1 October. The KCET 2022 results will be issued according to the revised rankings that have been ordered by the High Court. “The revised UGCET 2022 results as per the orders of the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka, shall be announced on 01.10.2022,” reads the notification.

The official notice on the same was released on Wednesday, 28 September. Previously, the KCET 2022 results were to be declared on 29 September. Once the KCET 2022 revised results are released, candidates can check and download them on the official website of KEA at – kea.kar.nic.in.

The revised KCET results will be issued as per the High Court’s permission on KEA’s calculation of revised rankings.

For the 2020-21 repeater candidates, the KCET 2022 results will be prepared after deducting 6 percent marks. The Karnataka Authority will cut out six marks in Physics, five marks in Chemistry, and seven marks in Mathematics from a total of 100 marks.

To check the revised KCET results, candidates must log in to their respective accounts using their credentials like roll number, date of birth, and others.

Check the official notice here.

The revised rank list for KCET will be available on the official website by Saturday noon (1 October). As per schedule, the counselling for the same will begin on 3 October.

This year, the KCET result was announced on 30 July for more than 2 lakh candidates. The KCET 2022 result was prepared by the KEA after only considering the candidates’ KCET scores and not the PUC marks. A total of 2,10,829 students appeared for the KCET 2022 exam held on 16 and 17 June.

For the unversed, few students challenged the decision of KEA in the Karnataka High Court. Then on 3 September, the High Court quashed the KEA’s decision and demanded a redo of the ranking system considering 50 percent PUC marks for the repeater candidates.

On 23 September, a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty permitted the KEA to go ahead with the proposed method.

