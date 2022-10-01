The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will issue the revised State Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results today, 1 October. Candidates will be able to check and download the result from the official website of KEA, once it is released. The Karnataka Examinations Authority recently released a notification confirming the release of the revised results. “The revised UGCET 2022 results as per the orders of the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka, shall be announced on 01.10.2022,” reads the notification. To view the results, candidates will have to enter their CET application number, date of birth, and other credentials on the portal. This year, more than two lakh applicants appeared for the KCET. The common entrance test was conducted from 16 June to 18 June 2022.

The KCET 2022 ranking list prepared by KEA for the repeater candidates will be arranged after reducing six per cent marks. The Examination Authority will cut out seven marks in Mathematics, six marks in Physics, and five marks in Chemistry from a total of 100 marks.

Check the official notice here.

Here’s how to download the KCET 2022 Result:

Go to the KCET official website

Search and click on the link to ‘KCET 2022 revised results’

As the new page opens, candidates need to enter their login credentials and click on submit

Within a few seconds, the KCET 2022 results will appear on the screen

Check, save and download the KCET 2022 results

Keep a hardcopy of the KCET 2022 results for future reference

The Karnataka KCET result 2022 will contain details including candidate’s name, subject-wise scores, total marks and others on the page. Candidates who pass the Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be able to apply for the counselling round. The counselling will begin from 3 October 2022.

