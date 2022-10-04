The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the counselling dates for State Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022). Candidates can check and download the detailed schedule from the official website of KEA. According to the latest schedule, the document verification process will take place on 7 and 8 October 2022. The counselling verification slip will be made available on the official website from 7 to 10 October 2022. Candidates should note that the option entry in order of preference will take place from 7 October (6 pm) to 11 October (4 pm). To complete the counselling process, candidates are advised to keep all the documents ready beforehand.

The documents include the application form, proof of fee payment, KCET 2022 admit card, Class 10 and 12 mark sheet, and two passport-sized photographs. Once the counselling process is done, the KCET 2022 mock seat allotment result will be released on 13 October. The final KCET seat allotment result will be declared on 17 October.

Check the counselling dates for KCET 2022.

Find the complete KCET 2022 counselling schedule here:

-Verification of documents at KEA office on 7 and 8 October

-Downloading of verification slip from 7 to 10 October

-KCET web options entry from 7 to 11 October

-Mock allotment result on 13 October

-Provision to change options from 13 to 15 October

-Round 1 seat allotment result on 17 October

-Exercise of choices by candidates allotted seats between 18 to 20 October

-Payment of admission fee from 19 to 21 October

The KCET exam was held on 16, 17 and 18 June, this team. A total of 2,16,559 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for it.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website on a timely basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.