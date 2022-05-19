KCET 2022: Application window closes today, here's how to apply

Candidates who are applying for KCET 2022 will be able to download their admit card on the official website from 30 May 11 am onwards. KEA will conduct the examination process on 16 June and 17 June 2022

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the online application window today for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Eligible aspirants will now be able to apply for the KCET 2022 exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ till 5 pm.

The application process started on 18 April. Previously, the deadline for the application process was 5 May which was extended to 12 May. But later, KEA again extended the deadline to 19 May.

Candidates who are applying for KCET 2022 will be able to download their admit card on the official website from 30 May 11 am onwards. KEA will conduct the examination process on 16 June and 17 June 2022. The mandatory Kanada language test will be commenced on 18 June 2022. Students appearing for the examination can refer to the official information bulletin available on the official website of KCET.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the score of the KCET 2022 for undergraduate courses of Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Diploma in Pharmacy, Agriculture courses, Veterinary, and other courses in various engineering colleges across Karnataka.

How to apply for KCET 2022:

Visit the official site of Karnataka Examinations Authority, kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the link, 'UGCET 2022 application link activated’, available on the homepage

Complete the registration process to generate the login credential

Key in your credentials to log in and fill up the application form

Next, upload the documents and pay the application fee

After submitting the form, download the confirmation page

Students can take a printout for future reference

