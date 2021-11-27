KCET 2021: Round 1 seat allotment results released; check direct link here

The results were initially supposed to be out yesterday but were postponed due to issues related to the seat matrix in engineering colleges

The first round of seat allotment for undergraduate courses has been released for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Candidates can view the KCET round 1 seat allotment results at the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Steps to view KCET round 1 seat allotment 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

― Click on the link for the KCET round 1 seat allotment results 2021 that is given on the main page

― Enter the required details such as your CET number

― The KCET 2021 seat allotment results will appear on your screen

― Check your Karnataka undergraduate CET (UGCET) results 2021 and save a copy for future use

Direct link for Karnataka UGCET round 1 seat allotment 2021: http://kea-ug.centralindia.cloudapp.azure.com/result-engOC2021pdround1/main/results.php

The results were initially supposed to be out yesterday but were postponed due to issues related to the seat matrix in engineering colleges. The KCET seat allotment has been released on the basis of the choices opted for by the applicants.

The exercise of choices can be done from 4 pm today to 5:30 pm on 30 November. The payment of the fee is scheduled to take place from 29 November to 1 December.

Candidates who have been allotted seats need to confirm their admission by reporting to the allotted educational institute.

The KEA had earlier released a mock allotment list to help students understand the chances of getting admission to their preferred institute and course.

This year, 204 educational institutes are providing admissions on the basis of the KCET 2021 scores to BTech courses. The KCET is held for admissions to Pharmacy, Pharma D, Engineering and other professional colleges at the state level.

The Karnataka UGCET 2021 was held from 28 to 30 August for Chemistry Biology, Physics and Mathematics. The results of the KCET were announced on 20 September.

Applicants are requested to visit the official website of the KCET to gain more information related to the seat allotment process.