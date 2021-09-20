This year, a total of 2,01,816 candidates had registered themselves for KCET which was held at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centres across Karnataka.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Monday released the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their scores by visiting the official website.

This year, a total of 2,01,816 candidates had registered themselves for KCET which was held at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centres across the state. It was conducted in the pen-and-paper mode for subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

To access the KCET 2021 results, candidates are requested to log in using their roll number and other required details. Also, candidates are requested to check the KCET hall tickets to find the login details.

Check steps to access KCET results 2021 here:

Step 1: Go to the official website of KEA - http://karresults.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads, “CET Results announced on 20.09.21”

Step 3: Candidates need to provide their registration numbers. Now, hit on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the KCET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, download the result and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Check direct link here.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is conducted for admission to BTech programmes at participating institutions of the state. For the unversed, the Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu was held on 30 August at six locations across the state.

The details on KCET 2021 counselling process will soon be available on the official website KEA. For that, applicants need to regularly keep a check on the website for more details and updates.

KCET is held for students seeking admission to professional programmes including Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Engineering Technology, Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.