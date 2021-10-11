Candidates can view their results by visiting the official website.

The results of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exams were released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday, 11 October. Candidates can view their results by visiting the official website.

Steps to view Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2021:

― Visit the official website at http://karresults.nic.in/

― Click on the link for SSLC supplementary results that is available on the homepage

― A new window will appear. Login using credentials such as your date of birth and roll number

― The Karnataka SSLC supplementary scorecard 2021 will appear on your screen

― Save and download a copy of the Karnataka SSLC scorecard for future reference

Direct link for Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2021

According to Hindustan Times, out of the total 53,155 applicants who appeared for the exam, 29,522 candidates qualified the exam. The percentage of candidates who passed the Karnataka Class 10 supplementary exams 2021 is 55.54 percent. The pass percentage is 54.66 among male students and 57.25 among female students, according to the data.

The results are an improvement on previous years’, when the pass percentages were 51.28 percent and 42.47 percent in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams were conducted on 27 and 29 September in offline mode for all regular, NSR, NSPR, private repeaters and regular repeater candidates this year.

The SSLC regular exams in Karnataka were also held offline in two phases in July. The exam were conducted in an objective paper pattern, with students having to answer Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), on OMR sheets.

The KSEEB had seen a record rise in pass percentage this year in the Karnataka SSLC exams, with over 99.9 percent girls and all boys clearing the exam. In 2020, only 71.8 percent of students had passed the exam. A pass percentage of 100 percent was also recorded by government schools, aided schools and unaided schools.

Over eight lakh students had appeared for the SSLC 2021 exams, out of which at least 1.28 lakh candidates secured ‘A’ grade.