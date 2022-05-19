Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 to release today: How to check score via SMS and Digilocker

To access the Karnataka Board Class 10 result, students are requested to enter their roll number and date of birth correctly. This year, nearly 8.73 lakh students appeared for SSLC, Class 10 exam. Out of which, 4.52 lakh are male, 4.21 lakh are female, and four are transgender applicants.

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 results 2022 will be declared today, 19 May at 12:30pm by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). Students can check the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 by visiting the official websites at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the Board conducted the SSLC exams from 28 March to 11 April. The Karnataka SSLC 10th answer key for this year has also been released on the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The answer keys were released on 12 April.

Here’s how to check the Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 results via SMS:

Apart from the official portals, students can also check their results via SMS.

To download the result, type KSEEB10 along with Roll Number in the message section and send it to 56263. Within a few seconds, candidates will receive the Karnataka Class 10 on their mobile screen.

How to check the Karnataka SSLC Results 2021 via Digilocker:

Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in

Search and click on the signup option and submit the name of the candidate, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number correctly

Students have to create a six-digit security pin number too and submit

Following this, they have to set a username and password

Then, search and click on the Karnataka Class 10 board result under the ‘education’ tab

Students have to sign in using their Aadhar card

The class 10-mark sheet will appear on the screen

Students are requested to visit the KSEEB’s official website to stay up to date on a regular basis.

