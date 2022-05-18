Karnataka SSLC Examination 2022: Class 10 Board result to be out tomorrow, details here

Earlier on 13 May, Education Minister BC Nagesh confirmed the result date of the Karnataka SSLC Examination which was held from 28 March to 11 April 2022. The provisional answer key was out on 12 April.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will declare the result of the Karnataka SSLC Examination 2022 tomorrow, 19 May. Although the date is yet to be confirmed, officials are expected to announce the same by today evening. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the confirmed notification.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education minister Bellur Chandrashekharaiah Nagesh is likely to announce the result early in the morning through a press conference. In case the result does not come out in the morning, it will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) by 3 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results and download their scorecards from these official websites - sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Earlier on 13 May, Education Minister BC Nagesh confirmed the result date of the Karnataka SSLC Examination which was held from 28 March to 11 April 2022. The provisional answer key was out on 12 April.

How to check the SSLC 2022 Result:

Visit the official websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Click on ‘SSLC, 10th exam result 2022’.

Log in using the registration number or roll number.

A pop-up window will display the result.

Download the result and print the scorecard for future reference.

This year, a total of 8,73,846 students from 15,387 schools across the state have appeared for the Class 10 Final Board Examination. These include 4,52,732 male, 4,21,110 female and four transgender candidates. The SSLC Examination took place in 3,440 centres across Karnataka.

Students who will clear the SSLC Examination will be eligible to take admission in Class 11 and choose the stream (Science, Arts and Commerce) based on their marks. The minimum percentage to pass the examination is 33 in each subject and overall.