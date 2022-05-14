Karnataka SSLC Examination 2022: Class 10 Board result to be declared soon, check details

This year, the Class 10 final board examination was held from 28 March to 11 April and the provisional answer key came out on 12 April

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has declared the date and time for the result of the Karnataka SSLC Examination 2022. The Karnataka Class 10 Board Result will be out on 19 May 2022. Once declared, students who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Examination this year can check their obtained marks from these official websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education minister Bellur Chandrashekharaiah Nagesh took to Twitter to confirm the result date of the Karnataka SSLC Examination on 13 May 2022. This year, the Class 10 final board examination was held from 28 March to 11 April and the provisional answer key came out on 12 April.

Direct link to check the result.

A total number of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka have appeared for the SSLC 2022 examination. Among them, there are 4,52,732 male, 4,21,110 female and four transgender candidates. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board commenced the examination process in 3,440 centres across the state.

Students who pass the examination will be eligible to take admission in class 11 in one of the streams (Science, Arts and Commerce) based on their marks. The students need to score at least 33 percent of the marks in each subject and overall to clear the SSLC examination.

How to check the SSLC 2022 Result:

Visit the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the link of the ‘SSLC, 10th exam result 2022’.

Log in using the registration number or roll number mentioned on the admit card.

A pop-up window will appear to display the result.

Download the marksheet and print an offline copy for future reference.

Last year, the KSEEB declared the SSLC result on 9 August. Among 8 lakh of candidates who registered for the SSLC Examination in 2021, 99.9% of students successfully cleared it.