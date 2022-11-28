Karnataka NEET UG 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result released, check steps

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 seat allotment result for Round 2. Candidates can check and download the seat allotment result for NEET UG 2022 round 2 on the official website of KEA. To access the round 2 allotment result, candidates will have to use their CET roll number on the portal. The Karnataka Examinations Authority will prepare the NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for eligible candidates on the basis of options entry filled in by them.

With the release of the round 2 seat allotment result, candidates are advised to download the admission order and report to the college starting today from 3 pm. Candidates should keep in mind that the deadline to download the allotment order is 2 December, while the last date to report to the allotted college is 3 December 2022.

“Candidates who have been allotted government seat in private medical colleges and private seat in private medical colleges, should submit the original documents at KEA, Bangalore with two sets of attested photocopies as per their eligibility,” read the official KEA notification.

Check the official notice here.

Here’s how to check the KEA NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result:

Visit KEA’s official website.

Look for and click on the link that reads – ‘UGNEET 2022 second round seat allotment result’ in the latest announcement section.

On the new page, candidates need to enter their CET number and submit the option.

The KEA NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result will appear on the screen.

Check, download and save the NEET UG 2022 round two allotment list.

Keep a print out of the NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment list for further reference.

Find the direct link here.

The original documents that need to be submitted include, UGNEET-2022 application print out, Fee paid receipt, Verification slip, Valid identity card, Rural service bond and all original documents as per verification slip.

