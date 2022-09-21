Karnataka NEET PG 2022: Apply for admission till 23 September, check details

The application process for admission to PG Medical and Dental courses in Karnataka is underway. Candidates who have qualified in NEET PG or NEET MDS exam can apply for the admission process till 23 September. Candidates whose name is present in the merit list will be required to fill in their choices of courses and colleges for KEA Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling. Authorities will be preparing the seat allotment of Karnataka NEET PG counselling on the basis of their NEET PG score/NEET MDS score, seat matrix, choices filled, reservation criteria among the other factors. Any application submitted after 11:59 PM on the last date will not be considered by KEA in any case. Registered candidates will then be called for document verification.

What are the steps to apply for the courses?

Step 1: Applicants are required to the on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the latest announcement section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the NEET PG application link and fill in the required details like login ID and password.

Step 4: Pay your registration fee, upload the required documents.

Step 5: Submit the Karnataka NEET PG form, and take its printout for future reference.

The direct link to Karnataka NEET notification is here.

The admission process is for the students who want to take admission into PG Medical and dental degree or diploma courses in the government colleges. Aspirants can also take admission in government quota seats in private and minority medical and dental colleges as well as private seats in private medical and dental colleges.

Candidates must fill their choices on the basis of the seat matrix released, their NEET state rank, and reservation criteria. Each of the Karnataka PG medical/dental seats will have a unique code of six characters. The seat code will consist of the course, college, and quota. In order to make it convenient for the candidates, authorities may open the facility to edit the choices filled by the applicants.

Aspirants should keep a check on the official website so that they are aware of the recent updates.

