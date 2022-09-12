Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam 2022: 37.08% pass; check direct link

A total of 1,75,905 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam. Out of which, 65,233 students or 37.08 percent, passed the exam

The Department of Pre-University Education in Karnataka has declared the State 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 today, 12 September. Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results by visiting the official website. A total of 1,75,905 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam, of which 65,233 students or 37.08 per cent have passed the exam. To get photocopies of the answer sheets, candidates can apply on the official website from today till 15 September. They also have to make a payment of Rs 530 per subject. Students who want can also request a re-evaluation of results between 21 and 25 September. For re-evaluation, they need to pay a sum of Rs 1,670 per subject.

Arts stream:

Students appeared for the PUC Supplementary exam: 70,774

Students who qualified: 24,530

The pass percentage of Arts stream: 34.66 per cent

Science stream:

Students appeared for the PUC Supplementary exam: 47,029

Students who qualified: 20,579

The overall pass percentage in the Science stream is 43.76 per cent

Commerce stream:

Students appeared for the PUC Supplementary exam: 58,102

Students who qualified: 20,124

The pass percentage of Commerce stream: 34.64 per cent

To view the 2nd PUC Supplementary results, students have to use their board exam registration number and subject selection in order.

Here’s how to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022:

Go to karresults.nic.in.

Look for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary 2022 result link on the screen.

As a new page opens, enter the login credentials correctly. Then, click on the submit option.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Check and download the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary 2022 result

Take a printout of the PUC scorecard for further purposes.

Here is the direct link.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2022 began on 12 August and concluded on 25 August. It was conducted in two sessions.

