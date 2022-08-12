Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022: Supplementary Exams begin today; check schedule

Students who could not clear their 2nd PUC Exams will be appearing for the improvement test in order to secure a passing certificate. Class 12 students were required to score at least 35 percent marks to pass PUC 2nd year exam

The Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka has started the State 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 today. As per the schedule, the supplementary exams are from 12 to 25 August 2022. The Karnataka Class 12 supplementary exam will be held in two sessions- morning and afternoon. The morning session will be conducted from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, and the afternoon session will take place between 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm. Students who could not clear their 2nd PUC Exams will be appearing for the improvement test in order to secure a passing certificate. Class 12 students were required to score at least 35 percent marks to pass PUC 2nd year exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 was declared on 18 June. A total of 61.88 percent of students were declared passed. Reports suggest that a total of 6,83,563 candidates had appeared for the offline exams. Out of which 4,22,966 passed the Class 12 exam.

Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Time Table Here:

12 August – Kannada and Arabic (morning shift)

13 August - Geography, Psychology, and Physics (morning shift)

16 August – Hindi (morning shift) and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, and French (afternoon shift)

17 August- Optional Kannada, Chemistry, Basic Math (morning shift)

18 August- Accountancy, Geology, Education, Home Science (morning shift)

19 August - Political science, Math (morning shift)

20 August- Logic, Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music, Business Studies (morning shift)

22 August – English (morning shift) and Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness (afternoon shift)

23 August – Economics and Biology (morning shift)

24 August – History and Statistics (morning shift)

25 August - Electronics, Computer Science, and Sociology (morning shift)

Students should carry their hall tickets along with them to their respective examination centres. Those candidates without hall tickets will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

