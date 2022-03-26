JSSC recruitment 2022: Deadline to register for Excise Constable posts extended till 2 April

Those who wanted to apply but were unable to do so can now breathe a sigh of relief. They can now apply for the exam at jssc.nic.in until 2 April and pay the application fee by 5 April.

The recruitment for Excise Constable positions under the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has been ongoing for some time, and today, 26 March was the last day to apply. However, the Commission announced that the closing date for applying online for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination 2022 has been extended.

The JSSC is holding the recruitment drive to fill 583 Excise Constable positions.

To be eligible for the position, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25 as of 1 August, 2022. According to government regulations, there is a relaxation of upper age limits for some. Furthermore, the applicants' educational qualifications are not particularly demanding; they should have completed Class 10th from a recognised educational institution.

In terms of the selection process, applicants will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Physical Efficiency Test, Written Test, and Medical Examination. Even the fee for the online application is kept reasonable at Rs 100, with a reduction to Rs 50 for candidates from the reserved category.

How to Apply for JSSC Excise Constable Jobs in 2022? Get instruction here:

-Go to the official website at jssc.nic.in.

-Now go to 'Application form' and click on the JECCE-2022 apply link.

-Complete the application by clicking on 'NEW REGISTRATION.'

-Upload documents, pay the fee, and fill out the form.

-For future reference, print the form after downloading it.

