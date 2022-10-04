The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has declared the Round 3 seat allotment result. Candidates who registered themselves for the counselling process can check and download the JOSAA seat allotment result by visiting the official website of JOSAA. To check the JOSAA seat allotment result, candidates will have to log in using their JEE (Main) application number and password. The shortlisted candidates will then have to confirm their admission. The process includes online reporting, fee payment, and uploading of documents. The window for online reporting opened on 3 October and will close on 6 October by 5 pm.

Check the counselling schedule for JOSAA 2022.

Here are a few steps to check the JOSAA seat allotment result for 2022:

Step 1: Visit josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘View Seat Allotment Result Round 3’ link and click on it

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: The JOSAA seat allotment result (Round 3) will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the JOSAA round 3 seat allotment result

Step 6: Print a copy of the JOSAA round 3 seat allotment result for future use

Direct link to check Round 3 Seat Allotment Result.

Candidates who are not interested to take the JOSAA counselling 2022 further can withdraw their seats or exit from 4 to 6 October. Candidates should note that the JOSAA counselling is conducted for students seeking admission to IITs, NITs, and other government institutions.

The JOSAA counselling process will have three more rounds. According to the schedule, the seat allotment result for JoSAA rounds 4, 5, and 6 will be declared on 8, 12, and 16 October.

As per the schedule, the JOSAA counselling 2022 registration process commenced on 12 September and ended on 21 September.

