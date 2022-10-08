JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 4 Seat Allotment Result to release today, check steps

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to release the round 4 seat allocation result today, 8 October. As per the schedule of events for JoSAA 2022, the round 4 seat allocation result will be released at 5 pm. Candidates who got themselves registered can check and download the round 4 seat allocation result on the official website of JoSAA, once it is declared. Candidates whose names are mentioned on the list will then have to report online. The reporting for admission includes fee payment, document upload, and response by the candidate to queries (if required) for Round 4. This admission process begins today (8 October) and will end on 10 October 2022.

Check the schedule here.

Here’s how to check the JoSAA Counselling 2022 (Round 4 Seat Allotment Result):

Visit the official website of JoSAA.

Search and click on the link which reads “View Seat Allotment Result-Round 4” on the home page.

As a new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login credentials and tap on the submit button.

The Round 4 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Check, and download the Round 4 seat allotment result.

Keep a printout of the Round 4 seat allotment result for future reference.

During online reporting, candidates have to keep a list of documents ready. The list is mentioned below:

Class 10 Mark Sheet for Date of Birth (DoB) proof

Class 12 (or equivalent) Mark Sheet and Pass Certificate

Two passport-size photographs

A valid photo identity card

The Provisional JoSAA seat Allotment Letter 2022

Category Certificate, Certificate for PwD, and DS Certificate (if applicable)

The original JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022

Proof of Seat Acceptance fee payment by e-challan or SBI Net banking among others.

The counselling registration process began on 12 September this year. Candidates were given time till 21 September to register themselves. In total, there are 6 rounds for the JoSAA counselling 2022. The round 6 counselling list will be the last that will be released on 16 October.

